US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,474 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 324.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $583.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $152.76 and a twelve month high of $592.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $525.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.53.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total value of $76,595.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total transaction of $739,177.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,645 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,427 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up previously from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $541.44.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

