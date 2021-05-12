US Bancorp DE Sells 48,431 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 16.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 238,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,431 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Credit Suisse Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

NYSE CS opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.40.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 11.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group’s payout ratio is 9.77%.

Credit Suisse Group Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

