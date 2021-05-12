US Bancorp DE Sells 850 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ITT by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,874,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $760,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,071 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ITT by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,494,000 after purchasing an additional 186,200 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in ITT by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,860,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $220,300,000 after buying an additional 18,195 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in ITT by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,070,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,439,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in ITT by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,269,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $97,810,000 after buying an additional 32,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $95.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 55.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.21 and a fifty-two week high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. ITT’s payout ratio is 23.10%.

ITT has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

