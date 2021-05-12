Utah Medical Products, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
Utah Medical Products has increased its dividend by 5.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NASDAQ UTMD traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.48. 102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,510. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.42. Utah Medical Products has a 1 year low of $77.22 and a 1 year high of $109.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.24 million, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.29.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Utah Medical Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.
About Utah Medical Products
Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.
