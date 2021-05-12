Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 64.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,132 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $2,221,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Utz Brands by 17,120.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,927,000 after purchasing an additional 807,893 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Utz Brands by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Utz Brands by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

Shares of UTZ opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.08. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $246.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%.

Utz Brands Profile

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

