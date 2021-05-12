Utz Brands (UTZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Utz Brands to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $246.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.20 million. On average, analysts expect Utz Brands to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UTZ opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.08. Utz Brands has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $30.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Utz Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

