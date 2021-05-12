Vale (NYSE:VALE) Shares Gap Up to $22.08

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.08, but opened at $23.37. Vale shares last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 309,771 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Get Vale alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 53.75%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 51,109 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vale in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 721,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after buying an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vale by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,394,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,940,000 after buying an additional 867,341 shares in the last quarter. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vale (NYSE:VALE)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.