Valero Energy Co. (VLO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.98 on June 8th

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

Valero Energy has raised its dividend payment by 40.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Valero Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 496.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Valero Energy to earn ($0.22) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -1,781.8%.

NYSE:VLO opened at $77.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,588.80, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. Raymond James upgraded Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.94.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

