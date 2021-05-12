Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter worth about $63,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $333,696.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 6,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.73, for a total value of $1,081,642.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,310 shares of company stock worth $2,905,281 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bandwidth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.63.

BAND traded down $5.13 on Wednesday, hitting $112.22. 5,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,103. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -106.14 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.93.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

