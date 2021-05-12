Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,274 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.12% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $9,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 201,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 9,209 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 38,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

FTCS traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.21. 21,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,412. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.84 and its 200 day moving average is $68.67. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $53.79 and a 52 week high of $76.78.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

