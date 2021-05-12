Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,014,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,569 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $92,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EMLC traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.39. 81,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,705. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.04. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $28.78 and a 52-week high of $33.51.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

