Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 15,369 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 72.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,369 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.10% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,759,000. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 41,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 5,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

BOND stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.68. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,098. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.09 and its 200-day moving average is $111.51. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $108.67 and a 12 month high of $113.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.