Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 734 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 17,749 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 68,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.18. 447,228 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.30. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

