Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 873 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $83,996,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 308.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,046,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056,306 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 443.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,315 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,044,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,560,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.13. 31,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,353,797. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.17. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $22.47.

