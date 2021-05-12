Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.4% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 48,699,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,440,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,179 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,753,000 after purchasing an additional 42,246,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,111 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,953,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631,044 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.18. The stock had a trading volume of 407,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,792,777. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.25. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

