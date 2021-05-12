Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,606,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,131,000 after purchasing an additional 920,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,936,000.

VB traded down $3.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,760. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $227.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.23.

