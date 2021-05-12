Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Holdings Reduced by David Loasby

David Loasby decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,067,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,757 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 12.7% of David Loasby’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. David Loasby owned 0.12% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $90,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BND. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 96,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $84.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

