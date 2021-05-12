Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Position Lifted by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 58.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.5% of TFC Financial Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,639,850. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.70. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $89.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

