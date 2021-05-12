Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 436.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after acquiring an additional 23,965 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.66. The stock had a trading volume of 214,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,357,410. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.92. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $138.37 and a twelve month high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

