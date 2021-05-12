Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) PT Lowered to $75.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC to $75.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $68.33 to $73.33 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $66.67 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $66.67 to $72.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

VRNS opened at $47.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.99 and a 200 day moving average of $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.97, for a total transaction of $281,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,567.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 18,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $3,336,992.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,299 shares of company stock worth $40,933,811 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 224.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

