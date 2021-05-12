Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 61.77% and a negative net margin of 2,692.41%.

Shares of VBLT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 575 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,960. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90. The company has a market cap of $99.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

VBLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vascular Biogenics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.85.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.