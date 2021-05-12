VectivBio Holding AG’s (NASDAQ:VECT) Quiet Period Will Expire on May 19th

VectivBio’s (NASDAQ:VECT) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, May 19th. VectivBio had issued 7,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 9th. The total size of the offering was $127,500,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VECT. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of VectivBio in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of VectivBio in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of VectivBio in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of VectivBio in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

VectivBio stock opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. VectivBio has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $37.70.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare conditions. It develops Apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

