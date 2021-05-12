Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Vector Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 3.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday.

NYSE:VGR opened at $13.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73. Vector Group has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $3,370,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,132,278 shares in the company, valued at $31,941,524.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $2,211,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,132,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,429,777.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Vector Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vector Group by 474.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 114,781 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vector Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in Vector Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 319,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 18,157 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

