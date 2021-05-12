Velas Trading Up 23.9% Over Last Week (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 12th. In the last week, Velas has traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $345.61 million and approximately $7.61 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000241 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000959 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002625 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000536 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002099 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 79.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

