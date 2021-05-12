Velocity Energy (OTCMKTS:VCYE) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at SVB Leerink

Velocity Energy (OTCMKTS:VCYE) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Velocity Energy from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of VCYE opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.08. Velocity Energy has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.35.

Velocity Energy Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The company's operations are located in Matagorda Bay, Calhoun County, Texas. It also focuses on the exploration of oil and natural gas in the Appalachian Basin.

