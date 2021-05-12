VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 297,818 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 4,123,003 shares.The stock last traded at $1.75 and had previously closed at $1.81.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America cut shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.

The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. VEON had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that VEON Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VEON in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VEON in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in VEON by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 29,298 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in VEON by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VEON in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

About VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

