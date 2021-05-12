Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock Price Down 7.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s share price traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $45.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Veracyte traded as low as $36.66 and last traded at $36.95. 44,187 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 945,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.89.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VCYT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist began coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.38.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,847.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 17,190 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 579.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 317,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,548,000 after purchasing an additional 94,965 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

