Verge Price Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. Verge has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $68.29 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verge has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0613 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $372.13 or 0.00663312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006913 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00007080 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000173 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000756 BTC.

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,451,893,749 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

