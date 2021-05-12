Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,373,000,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,300,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855,873 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,318,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,251,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,857 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,041,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,869,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,519,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,507 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,731. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VZ opened at $58.54 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.87. The firm has a market cap of $242.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

