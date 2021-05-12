Verso Co. (VRS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 16th

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th.

VRS opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $496.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.89. Verso has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.71.

Get Verso alerts:

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.89 million. Verso had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 9.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Verso will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.