Victoria (LON:VCP) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,070.00

Victoria plc (LON:VCP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and last traded at GBX 1,069 ($13.97), with a volume of 26308 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,055 ($13.78).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria from GBX 1,040 ($13.59) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 904.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 711.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.24, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

