Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Victory Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Victory Capital from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.38.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.02. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $30.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $200.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.47 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 42.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

