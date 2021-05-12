Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Vifor Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

OTCMKTS:GNHAF opened at $141.43 on Friday. Vifor Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $149.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.22.

Vifor Pharma AG, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used for the treatment of iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia; Maltofer, an oral iron polymaltose complex for infants, children, adolescents, and pregnant woman with iron deficiency; and Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent (ESA) to treat symptomatic anemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD).

