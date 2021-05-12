Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.28.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $17.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other Village Farms International news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 369,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the third quarter worth about $113,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the fourth quarter worth about $4,783,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,973,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.17 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.72. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $20.32.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $47.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.96 million. On average, analysts predict that Village Farms International will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

