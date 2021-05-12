VIQ Solutions (VQSLF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect VIQ Solutions to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

VIQ Solutions stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,773. VIQ Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $7.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $174.26 million, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of -1.12.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on VIQ Solutions from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

