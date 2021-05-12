Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Virgin Galactic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna increased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.46.

SPCE opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 0.80. Virgin Galactic has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.86) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $109,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,910,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,235,101.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,900,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $51,262,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,484,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,490,240. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,299,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 525,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after buying an additional 148,047 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 569.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 115,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

