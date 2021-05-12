Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires Shares of 38,500 Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $5,396,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,804 shares of company stock worth $25,748,450 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

STX opened at $86.76 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology plc has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $97.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.40 and its 200-day moving average is $68.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

