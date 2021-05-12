Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stock Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 63,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

CVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.52.

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 3.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.57.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0144 dividend. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

