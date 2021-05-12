Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 32.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Dover by 260.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 23,442 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Dover by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Dover by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in Dover by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 28,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $150.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $79.87 and a 12 month high of $155.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.91.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

