Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 28,600 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.05% of Steel Dynamics worth $5,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 114.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $11,266,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,320,389.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,375 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,644. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $64.34 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.97 and a 12-month high of $66.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.11.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.