Virios Therapeutics (VIRI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Get Virios Therapeutics alerts:

Virios Therapeutics stock opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.54. Virios Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $16.71.

In related news, CEO Gregory Scott Duncan acquired 15,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $96,714.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,802.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

About Virios Therapeutics

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. Its lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Virios Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virios Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.