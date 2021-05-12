Virios Therapeutics (VIRI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Virios Therapeutics stock opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.54. Virios Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $16.71.
About Virios Therapeutics
Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. Its lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.
