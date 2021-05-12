Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Announces Earnings Results

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 5.52%. Vishay Precision Group updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Vishay Precision Group stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.26. 691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,982. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.40. Vishay Precision Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $452.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on VPG. B. Riley increased their price objective on Vishay Precision Group from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

