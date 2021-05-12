Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $295,934,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 442.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,182,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,597 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,028,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $51,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.48. 86,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,567,805. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.89. The firm has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,696 shares of company stock worth $2,327,467 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

