Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 55,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.73. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,857. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $89.70 and a 12 month high of $146.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.67.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

