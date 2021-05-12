Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Shares Gap Down to $24.53

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.53, but opened at $23.30. Vor Biopharma shares last traded at $23.40, with a volume of 103 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VOR. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOR. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $371,000.

About Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

