Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.850-5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

VMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vulcan Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.53.

VMC traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.44. The stock had a trading volume of 587,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,007. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $194.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

