W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Given New $458.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $409.00 to $458.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GWW. Raymond James boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.36.

GWW opened at $462.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $263.83 and a 1-year high of $479.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $417.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.25.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815. 13.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,553,109,000 after purchasing an additional 144,903 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,049,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,913,000 after buying an additional 33,063 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,541,000 after buying an additional 49,819 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.2% in the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 594,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,334,000 after buying an additional 87,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,432,000 after buying an additional 29,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

