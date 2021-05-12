Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €19.50 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) has been given a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 20.34% from the company’s current price.

WAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Neuson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €22.30 ($26.24).

ETR WAC opened at €24.48 ($28.80) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.10. Wacker Neuson has a 52 week low of €10.40 ($12.24) and a 52 week high of €25.10 ($29.53). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €21.06 and a 200-day moving average price of €18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.36.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

