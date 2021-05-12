Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €19.50 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) has been given a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 20.34% from the company’s current price.

WAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Neuson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €22.30 ($26.24).

ETR WAC opened at €24.48 ($28.80) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.10. Wacker Neuson has a 52 week low of €10.40 ($12.24) and a 52 week high of €25.10 ($29.53). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €21.06 and a 200-day moving average price of €18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.36.

About Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Analyst Recommendations for Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.