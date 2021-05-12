Warburg Research Analysts Give CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) a €87.00 Price Target

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) has been assigned a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on COP. Baader Bank set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €81.20 ($95.53).

Shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €64.30 ($75.65) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €72.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €75.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.79. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €62.70 ($73.76) and a 1-year high of €85.40 ($100.47).

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

