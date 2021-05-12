Warrior Met Coal, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Warrior Met Coal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes expects that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s FY2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.41%.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HCC. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

HCC opened at $16.86 on Monday. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.28. The firm has a market cap of $866.76 million, a P/E ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,165,000 after purchasing an additional 192,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 381.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,323,000 after acquiring an additional 829,663 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 20,221 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at $2,632,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at $423,000. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.62%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

